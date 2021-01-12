Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $525.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) received a $525.00 price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 price objective (up from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.14.

Netflix stock opened at $499.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.35 and a 200-day moving average of $500.78. Netflix has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

