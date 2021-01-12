Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.74 or 0.00064903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $1.56 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00110995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00256113 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00060688 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,116.44 or 0.88809266 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.