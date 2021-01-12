Nectar (NEC) Price Up 79.8% Over Last Week

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 79.8% against the US dollar. One Nectar token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $43,915.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,955.97 or 0.99435473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 81.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Nectar Token Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 tokens. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nectar Token (NEC) is an ERC-20 token that will enpower the Ethfinex, an platform that allows trading ERC-20 compatible tokens. Furthermore, the Ethfinex will feature a community hub for developers, enthusiasts and traders to share and discuss crowdsource information. Ethfinex has evolved to DeversiFi, and the 'Ethfinex Nectar Token' is now known as 'Nectar (NEC) “

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

