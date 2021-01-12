Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.81 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001654 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008106 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,326,569 coins and its circulating supply is 16,903,720 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

