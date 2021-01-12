National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) were up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 198,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 55,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Get National alerts:

In other National news, major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 184,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $467,560.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 339,071 shares of company stock worth $875,415. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,358,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. National accounts for 2.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 10.00% of National as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.