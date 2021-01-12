National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NATI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

