Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.19% of Nathan’s Famous worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 230.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 79.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 232,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

NATH stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.28. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $76.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.60%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

