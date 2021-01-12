Nasdacoin Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $233,101.15 and $289,931.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,338,933 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.