Nano (NANO) Price Hits $2.80 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00008150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $373.62 million and approximately $149.00 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded up 86.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,405.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.64 or 0.03085651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00391282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.03 or 0.01354523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00541117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00477112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00264105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020184 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.