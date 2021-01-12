Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Up 6.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) rose 6.7% during trading on Monday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 301,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 181,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

MYO has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Myomo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million.

About Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

