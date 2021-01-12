Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, an increase of 872.3% from the December 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,655,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MYCOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 460,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,314. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a life sciences company, develops, markets, and distributes cannabidiol and psilocybin products in North America. It develops natural health products, including psychedelic medicines and fungtional mushroom products; and digital health solutions, such as digital therapeutics and quantified mental health solutions.

