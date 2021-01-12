Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 572,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,557,236. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.