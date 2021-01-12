Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.95.

CMI traded up $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,706. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

