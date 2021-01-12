Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $386,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist decreased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.53. The stock had a trading volume of 43,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 119.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

