Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 167,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,088,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 59,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,123. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $113.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

