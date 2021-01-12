Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. 1,134,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,847,633. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $204.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.