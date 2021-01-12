Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 29.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Target by 19.8% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at $4,042,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.49. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

