Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36,476.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

ED stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.65. 106,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,701. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

