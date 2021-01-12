Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €228.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEURV. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €249.29 ($293.28).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

