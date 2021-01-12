Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood to Outperform

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Boenning Scattergood currently has $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.13.

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 243,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

