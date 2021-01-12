MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Sell

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTUAY stock opened at $125.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $159.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.59.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.