MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 334.1% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MTNOY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. 28,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

MTNOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. New Street Research lowered shares of MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

