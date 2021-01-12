MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 17.6% Higher

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price traded up 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.68. 7,290,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 4,677,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

