Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (MCL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on February 12th

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) announced a dividend on Friday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MCL opened at GBX 59.58 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £78.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. Morses Club PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.75).

In related news, insider Nigel Knowles purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

