Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (MCL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on February 12th

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) announced a dividend on Friday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON MCL opened at GBX 59.58 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £78.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. Morses Club PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.75).
In related news, insider Nigel Knowles purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).
Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Company Profile
Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.
