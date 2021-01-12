Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Hits $7.04 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $760,018.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00041021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00042545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00364501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.41 or 0.04311838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

MITX is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

