Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $381.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

