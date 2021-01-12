Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMTB. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 202,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period.

Shares of IMTB opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

