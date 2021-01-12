Morgan Stanley Sells 402,106 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 293,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 122.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 376,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 207,161 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

