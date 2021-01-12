Morgan Stanley Sells 3,733 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000.

NBH stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

