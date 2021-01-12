Morgan Stanley Sells 31,105 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Archrock by 88.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

