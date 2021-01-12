Morgan Stanley Sells 2,184 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The York Water were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in The York Water by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The York Water during the third quarter valued at $794,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The York Water by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The York Water by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The York Water by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $608.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

