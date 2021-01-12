Morgan Stanley Sells 11,375 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Cohu worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cohu by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 6.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

