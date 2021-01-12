Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cars.com by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cars.com by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

