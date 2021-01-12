Morgan Stanley Raises W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $76.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WRB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,358. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

