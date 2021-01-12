Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,407.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $797,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

