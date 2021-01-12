Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.9% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $19,754,000. BP PLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 197.9% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 227,532 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 303.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,682,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. 504,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,162,123. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.