Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $76.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley traded as high as $77.17 and last traded at $76.11, with a volume of 93957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

