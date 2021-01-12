Morgan Stanley Has $1.86 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.29.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSGE. BidaskClub raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

