Morgan Stanley Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $217.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.87.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.64. 1,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.05.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

