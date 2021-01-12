Morgan Stanley Boosts Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $308.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $308.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

RE stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.76. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.79. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

