Morgan Stanley Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $123.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AJG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

