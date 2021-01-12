Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $331.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Truist lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

MPWR stock opened at $392.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.29, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.51. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $396.08.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $35,504,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $97,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302,370 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after buying an additional 124,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 84,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

