MonaCoin Price Tops $1.48 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00004324 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $97.01 million and $13.89 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,129.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.23 or 0.03129927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00393981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.41 or 0.01343150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.01 or 0.00553816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00464792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00296099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020610 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.