Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOH. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.92.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

