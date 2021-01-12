Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Stock Price Down 10%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s share price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 4,921,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 1,689,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data accounts for about 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned 4.29% of Molecular Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

