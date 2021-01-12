Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $55.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Moelis & Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.89.

NYSE MC opened at $52.33 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.06%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $990,742. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,089 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

