Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Down 93.2% in December

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the December 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MTC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 391,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,171. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Mmtec has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Mmtec Company Profile

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

