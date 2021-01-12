Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.
Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
