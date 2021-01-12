Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.