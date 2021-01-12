Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) Insider Greg McMahon Buys 43 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) insider Greg McMahon purchased 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £101.48 ($132.58).

Greg McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) alerts:

On Friday, October 16th, Greg McMahon purchased 76 shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £100.32 ($131.07).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 443.74 ($5.80). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.