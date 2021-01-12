Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 134,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 159,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

MG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $247.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group Company Profile (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.